How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

On Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST, the Detroit Lions face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Ford Field in Detroit, MI. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In addition to airing on NFL Network, the game will also be accessible via local broadcast stations in the respective markets of the four teams—WTSP in Tampa and WDIV in Detroit, the NFL reports. Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth, along with Lindsay Czarniak will serve as commentators for the Buccaneers vs. Lions match.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.