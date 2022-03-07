How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on March 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Young, Hawks set for matchup against the Pistons

Atlanta Hawks (31-32, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (17-47, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks face the Detroit Pistons. Young ranks fifth in the league scoring 28.0 points per game.

The Pistons have gone 13-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit allows 112.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

The Hawks are 20-20 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta has a 16-25 record against teams over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 122-104 in the last matchup on Oct. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saddiq Bey is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, while averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. Jerami Grant is shooting 45.9% and averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Young is scoring 28.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.8 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 5-5, averaging 110.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 118.3 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Frank Jackson: day to day (spine).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (concussion).