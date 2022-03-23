How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on March 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Pistons face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Atlanta visits Detroit following Young's 45-point game

Atlanta Hawks (36-36, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (19-53, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -5.5; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays the Detroit Pistons after Trae Young scored 45 points in the Hawks’ 117-111 win against the New York Knicks.

The Pistons have gone 15-29 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Stewart averaging 3.2.

The Hawks are 22-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 24.5 assists per game led by Young averaging 9.5.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Pistons won the last matchup 113-110 in overtime on March 8, with Cade Cunningham scoring 28 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saddiq Bey averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Jerami Grant is averaging 19.5 points over the past 10 games for Detroit.

Young is scoring 28.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 110.1 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jerami Grant: day to day (knee), Chris Smith: out (knee), Frank Jackson: out (back), Hamidou Diallo: day to day (finger), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (ankle).

Hawks: Lou Williams: out (personal), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (quad), John Collins: out (finger/foot).