Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 26, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Pistons face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Detroit takes on Atlanta, aims to break 3-game slide

Atlanta Hawks (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -7; over/under is 229

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to end its three-game skid when the Pistons play Atlanta.

Detroit went 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Pistons averaged 7.7 steals, 4.8 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

Atlanta went 1-4 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks averaged 97.4 points per game last season, 17.2 from the free throw line and 34.2 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

Hawks: Aaron Holiday: day to day (non-covid illness), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).