How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Tonight on October 28, 2022: What TV Channel & Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Pistons face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Pistons face the Hawks on 4-game losing streak

Atlanta Hawks (3-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit comes into the matchup with Atlanta after losing four in a row.

Detroit finished 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Pistons gave up 112.5 points per game while committing 21.9 fouls last season.

Atlanta finished 1-4 overall and 26-26 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Hawks gave up 109.4 points per game while committing 21.6 fouls last season.

The teams meet for the 50th time this season. The Hawks won 118-113 in the last matchup on Oct. 26.

INJURIES: Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

