How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on February 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Boston plays Detroit on 3-game win streak

Boston Celtics (28-25, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-39, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -7.5; over/under is 213.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Celtics take on Detroit.

The Pistons are 8-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 6-25 record against opponents above .500.

The Celtics have gone 19-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston scores 108.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pistons. Jerami Grant is averaging 20 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 25.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 108.0 points, 40.2 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 110.3 points, 48.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.0 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Josh Jackson: out (spine), Cade Cunningham: out (hip), Jamorko Pickett: out (toe), Isaiah Livers: out (foot).

Celtics: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bol Bol: out (foot).