How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Tatum and the Celtics take on the Pistons

Boston Celtics (35-26, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (14-45, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics take on the Detroit Pistons. Tatum ranks eighth in the league scoring 25.8 points per game.

The Pistons are 10-23 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference averaging just 102.6 points per game.

The Celtics are 25-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference with 36.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum averaging 7.2.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Pistons defeated the Celtics 112-111 in their last meeting on Feb. 17. Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 24 points, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Tatum is scoring 25.8 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 21.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 104.0 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points per game.

Celtics: 9-1, averaging 116.7 points, 48.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Frank Jackson: day to day (back).

Celtics: None listed.