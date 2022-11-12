How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics Game Online on November 12, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Boston faces Detroit on 5-game win streak

Boston Celtics (9-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pistons -9.5; over/under is 224

BOTTOM LINE: Boston is looking to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Detroit.

The Pistons have gone 1-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is 1- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Celtics are 7-3 in Eastern Conference play. Boston scores 119.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics defeated the Pistons 128-112 in their last meeting on Nov. 10. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 31 points, and Jaden Ivey led the Pistons with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and six assists for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Marcus Smart is averaging 9.9 points and 6.8 assists for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 31.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 107.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 120.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (shin), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (hamstring).