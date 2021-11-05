 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on November 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 5, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Pistons face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Brooklyn faces Detroit on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets (5-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-7, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -10; over/under is 212

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Nets take on Detroit.

Detroit went 12-30 in Eastern Conference games and 13-23 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Pistons averaged 106.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.1 last season.

Brooklyn finished 48-24 overall and 26-16 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Nets shot 49.4% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets won 117-91 in the last matchup on Oct. 31. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 23 points, and Cory Joseph led the Pistons with 13 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Chris Smith: out (left knee).

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.