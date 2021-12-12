How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on December 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Pistons take on the Nets on 11-game slide

By The Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets (18-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-21, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup against Brooklyn after losing 11 straight games.

The Pistons are 3-12 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit is 0-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Nets have gone 14-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 44.7 rebounds per game led by James Harden averaging 7.9.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Nets won the last meeting on Nov. 5, with Kevin Durant scoring 29 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is shooting 41.4% and averaging 20.1 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Durant is scoring 28.5 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 0-10, averaging 101.0 points, 43.1 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 111.0 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team).