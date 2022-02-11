How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on February 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Charlotte faces Detroit, looks to break 6-game skid

Charlotte Hornets (28-28, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -6.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte heads into the matchup against Detroit after losing six games in a row.

The Pistons are 8-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is 5-21 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Hornets are 18-17 in conference matchups. Charlotte is 16-20 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hornets won the last meeting 140-111 on Jan. 6, with Kelly Oubre Jr. scoring 32 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saddiq Bey averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Hamidou Diallo is shooting 45.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games for Detroit.

Terry Rozier is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 18.4 points and four assists. LaMelo Ball is averaging 22.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 1-9, averaging 104.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 107.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: day to day (ankle), Cade Cunningham: out (hip), Isaiah Livers: out (foot).

Hornets: Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle), James Bouknight: day to day (wrist), Cody Martin: out (ankle/achilles), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).