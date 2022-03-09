How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, DIRECTV STREAM is the only streaming option to watch Detroit Pistons games.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Chicago visits Detroit, looks to break road slide

Chicago Bulls (39-26, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (18-47, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will aim to stop its three-game road slide when the Bulls face Detroit.

The Pistons have gone 14-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit ranks last in the Eastern Conference averaging just 103.5 points per game.

The Bulls are 7-4 against the rest of their division. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.4 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Bulls won 133-87 in the last meeting on Jan. 12. Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 22 points, and Josh Jackson led the Pistons with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 18.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

DeMar DeRozan is shooting 50.9% and averaging 28.0 points for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 6-4, averaging 110.7 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 114.8 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Frank Jackson: out (back), Isaiah Stewart: day to day (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (illness).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Nikola Vucevic: out (hamstring), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).