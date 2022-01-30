How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on January 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Cavaliers face the Pistons, seek 4th straight victory

Cleveland Cavaliers (30-19, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (11-37, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Cavaliers take on Detroit.

The Pistons are 2-7 against the rest of their division. Detroit is 5-24 against opponents over .500.

The Cavaliers are 5-2 against the rest of the division. Cleveland scores 107.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 98-78 on Nov. 13, with Darius Garland scoring 21 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saddiq Bey averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Jerami Grant is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Garland is scoring 19.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 106.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 104.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.9 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (reconditioning), Isaiah Livers: out (foot), Kelly Olynyk: out (health and safety protocols).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).