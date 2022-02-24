How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on February 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Detroit plays Cleveland on home losing streak

Cleveland Cavaliers (35-23, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (13-45, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -8.5; over/under is 213.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays Cleveland looking to stop its five-game home skid.

The Pistons have gone 3-7 against division opponents. Detroit has a 7-30 record against opponents over .500.

The Cavaliers are 7-3 against opponents in the Central Division. Cleveland ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 25.3 assists per game led by Darius Garland averaging 8.0.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Pistons defeated the Cavaliers 115-105 in their last matchup on Jan. 30. Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 31 points, and Garland led the Cavaliers with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bey is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, while averaging 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. Jerami Grant is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for Detroit.

Garland is averaging 20.3 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 104.9 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 105.1 points, 42.4 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Frank Jackson: day to day (back).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (ankle).