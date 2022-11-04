How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game Online on November 4, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, November 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Pistons face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV no longer carry Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Ohio, these are your only ways to watch Pistons and Cavs games this season.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Cleveland visits Detroit after overtime win against Boston

Cleveland Cavaliers (6-1, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-7, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Detroit Pistons after the Cavaliers took down the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime.

Detroit went 23-59 overall and 6-10 in Central Division play a season ago. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game last season, 17.2 from the free throw line and 33.9 from deep.

Cleveland finished 10-6 in Central Division action and 19-22 on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers shot 46.9% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Raul Neto: out (knee).