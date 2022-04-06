How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on April 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Pistons face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Dallas takes on Detroit, aims for 50th win this season

Dallas Mavericks (49-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (23-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will look for its 50th win this season when the Mavericks visit the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons have gone 13-26 at home. Detroit ranks eighth in the league with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Stewart averaging 3.1 offensive boards.

The Mavericks have gone 22-18 away from home. Dallas is second in the NBA allowing just 104.8 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 9 the Mavericks won 116-86 led by 33 points from Luka Doncic, while Hamidou Diallo scored 18 points for the Pistons.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Doncic is averaging 28.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Reggie Bullock is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: day to day (hip), Cory Joseph: day to day (spine), Jerami Grant: out for season (calf), Cade Cunningham: day to day (hip), Hamidou Diallo: out for season (finger).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Sterling Brown: out (health and safety protocols), Maxi Kleber: day to day (ankle), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), Theo Pinson: out (finger).