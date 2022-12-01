 Skip to Content
How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Online on December 1, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is also available with Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM.

Outside those markets, the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with Sling TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Detroit hosts Dallas after Doncic's 41-point game

Dallas Mavericks (10-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Detroit Pistons after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks’ 116-113 win against the Golden State Warriors.

The Pistons are 3-7 in home games. Detroit is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 1-7 in road games. Dallas averages 109.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic is shooting 49.8% and averaging 20.3 points for the Pistons. Isaiah Livers is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Doncic is averaging 33.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 110.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 108.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Cade Cunningham: out (shin).

Mavericks: None listed.

