How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Altitude, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Jokic, Nuggets set for matchup with the Pistons

Denver Nuggets (24-21, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (11-35, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit the Detroit Pistons. Jokic is seventh in the league averaging 26.1 points per game.

The Pistons have gone 7-14 at home. Detroit is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Stewart averaging 2.6.

The Nuggets have gone 11-12 away from home. Denver has a 6-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Pistons 117-111 in their last meeting on Jan. 24. Jokic led the Nuggets with 34 points, and Cory Joseph led the Pistons with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saddiq Bey averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Jerami Grant is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 104.0 points, 40.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 115.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (health and safety protocols), Frank Jackson: out (reconditioning), Luka Garza: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Livers: out (foot), Kelly Olynyk: out (health and safety protocols).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Jeff Green: out (quad), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Markus Howard: day to day (illness), Jamal Murray: out (knee), JaMychal Green: out (health and safety protocols).