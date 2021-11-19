How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on November 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 19, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Detroit hosts Golden State after Curry's 40-point showing

By The Associated Press

Golden State Warriors (13-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -8.5; over/under is 210.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the Detroit Pistons after Stephen Curry scored 40 points in the Warriors’ 104-89 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pistons have gone 2-5 in home games. Detroit allows 107.6 points and has been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

The Warriors are 5-1 on the road. Golden State has the league’s highest scoring offense averaging 114.5 points while shooting 47.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stewart is averaging 7.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 29.0 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 99.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Warriors: 9-1, averaging 115.5 points, 47.4 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.6 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Livers: day to day (conditioning), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (rest), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee).