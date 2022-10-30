 Skip to Content
How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Today on October 30, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Pistons face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Detroit faces Golden State, aims to end 5-game slide

Golden State Warriors (3-3, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -8; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its five-game losing streak when the Pistons play Golden State.

Detroit went 23-59 overall a season ago while going 13-28 at home. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game last season, 17.2 from the free throw line and 33.9 from beyond the arc.

Golden State went 16-6 overall last season while going 22-19 on the road. The Warriors averaged 111.9 points per game while shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.5% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo: out (hamstring), Andre Iguodala: out (injury management-rest).

