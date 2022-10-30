How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors Game Live Today on October 30, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Streaming

On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Pistons face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Detroit faces Golden State, aims to end 5-game slide

Golden State Warriors (3-3, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -8; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its five-game losing streak when the Pistons play Golden State.

Detroit went 23-59 overall a season ago while going 13-28 at home. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game last season, 17.2 from the free throw line and 33.9 from beyond the arc.

Golden State went 16-6 overall last season while going 22-19 on the road. The Warriors averaged 111.9 points per game while shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.5% from deep last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo: out (hamstring), Andre Iguodala: out (injury management-rest).