How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on December 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Pistons face the Rockets on 13-game slide

Houston Rockets (9-20, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-23, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit comes into the matchup against Houston after losing 13 in a row.

The Pistons are 2-11 on their home court. Detroit gives up 109.9 points and has been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

The Rockets have gone 2-13 away from home. Houston has a 4-14 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 11 the Pistons won 112-104 led by 35 points from Jerami Grant, while Jalen Green scored 23 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stewart is averaging 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Christian Wood is shooting 45.8% and averaging 16.5 points for the Rockets. Jae’Sean Tate is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 0-10, averaging 101.9 points, 43.4 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 111.0 points, 40.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Rockets: Christian Wood: day to day (knee), Jalen Green: out (hamstring), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Danuel House Jr.: out (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (thigh).