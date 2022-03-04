How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on March 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 4, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Detroit Plus, and Fox Sports Detroit Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Plus (previously Fox Sports Detroit Plus), while in Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit Plus or Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Detroit Plus, and Fox Sports Detroit Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Indiana visits Detroit after overtime win against Orlando

Indiana Pacers (22-42, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (16-47, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -4; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Detroit Pistons following the Pacers’ 122-114 overtime win over the Orlando Magic.

The Pistons have gone 12-25 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit has a 4-29 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pacers are 2-11 against the rest of their division. Indiana is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Oshae Brissett averaging 1.5.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 17 the Pacers won 122-113 led by 31 points from Caris LeVert, while Saddiq Bey scored 28 points for the Pistons.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bey is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, while averaging 16 points and 5.8 rebounds. Jerami Grant is averaging 19.3 points over the past 10 games for Detroit.

Brissett is averaging 7.6 points for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 107.6 points, 45.0 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 114.0 points, 45.6 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Frank Jackson: day to day (spine), Hamidou Diallo: day to day (ankle), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (ankle).

Pacers: Lance Stephenson: day to day (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Goga Bitadze: day to day (foot), Myles Turner: out (foot), Chris Duarte: day to day (toe), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols).