How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on November 21, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Los Angeles visits Detroit, looks to break road losing streak

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers (8-9, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-11, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hits the road against Detroit looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Pistons have gone 2-6 in home games. Detroit is last in the league recording 41.9 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Stewart averaging 7.5.

The Lakers have gone 1-4 away from home. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Davis averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is shooting 40.1% and averaging 18.1 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Davis is averaging 24.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 99.1 points, 40.7 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 106.9 points, 46.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Livers: out (conditioning), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).