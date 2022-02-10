How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on February 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Memphis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Detroit

Memphis Grizzlies (38-18, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-42, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Detroit. He’s fifth in the league scoring 26.5 points per game.

The Pistons have gone 8-18 at home. Detroit is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Grizzlies are 18-9 on the road. Memphis is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Pistons 118-88 in their last meeting on Jan. 7. Morant led the Grizzlies with 22 points, and Saben Lee led the Pistons with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 16.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Morant is averaging 26.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 1-9, averaging 103.7 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 118.8 points, 50.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Josh Jackson: out (spine), Cade Cunningham: out (hip), Isaiah Livers: out (foot).

Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (back), Santi Aldama: out (foot), Yves Pons: out (thigh), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).