How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Online on December 4, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit 7-Day Free Trial $19.99 / month ballysports.com Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Morant, Grizzlies set for matchup with the Pistons

Memphis Grizzlies (13-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (6-18, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Detroit Pistons. Morant ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 28.2 points per game.

The Pistons have gone 4-7 at home. Detroit ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 46.5 points per game in the paint led by Marvin Bagley III averaging 8.7.

The Grizzlies are 5-7 on the road. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference scoring 17.5 fast break points per game led by Desmond Bane averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 13.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Dillon Brooks is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 17.3 points. Morant is shooting 44.6% and averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 112.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 113.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (shin).

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (toe), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee), Jake LaRavia: out (foot).