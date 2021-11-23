How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on November 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Butler and the Heat take on the Pistons

By The Associated Press

Miami Heat (11-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-12, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jimmy Butler leads Miami into a matchup against Detroit. He currently ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.1 points per game.

The Pistons have gone 3-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit allows 108.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

The Heat are 5-3 in conference matchups. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 109.8 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is shooting 40.9% and averaging 19.3 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Butler is shooting 53.8% and averaging 25.1 points for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 101.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 105.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Killian Hayes: day to day (thumb), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: day to day (neck), Duncan Robinson: day to day (knee).