How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on December 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Pistons take on the Heat on 14-game skid

Miami Heat (18-12, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-24, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -6.5; over/under is 204.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to end its 14-game skid when the Pistons play Miami.

The Pistons are 3-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Heat have gone 12-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.2 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 8.1.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Heat won the last matchup on Nov. 24, with Tyler Herro scoring 31 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is averaging 20.1 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Herro is averaging 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Heat. Lowry is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 0-10, averaging 103.3 points, 43.2 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 104.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Caleb Martin: out (health and safety protocols), Tyler Herro: day to day (quad), Jimmy Butler: out (tailbone), Marcus Garrett: unknown (eye), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).