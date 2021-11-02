How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on November 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Pistons face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Milwaukee faces Detroit, looks to stop 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (3-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee aims to end its three-game skid with a victory over Detroit.

Detroit finished 20-52 overall and 1-11 in Central Division action a season ago. The Pistons averaged 24.2 assists per game on 38.7 made field goals last season.

Milwaukee finished 46-26 overall and 30-12 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Bucks gave up 114.2 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (rest).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Khris Middleton: out (illness), Brook Lopez: out (back), Jrue Holiday: out (left ankle), Semi Ojeleye: out (rest).