How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Pistons face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Milwaukee puts road win streak on the line against Detroit

Milwaukee Bucks (50-30, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (23-57, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -6; over/under is 227

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Detroit trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Pistons are 6-9 against the rest of their division. Detroit is 6-31 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bucks are 11-3 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Bobby Portis averaging 2.5.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 4 the Pistons won 115-106 led by 34 points from Saddiq Bey, while Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points for the Bucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is shooting 41.8% and averaging 17.5 points for the Pistons. Bey is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.9 points per game and averaging 11.6 rebounds for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 20.3 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: day to day (hip), Cory Joseph: day to day (spine), Jerami Grant: out for season (calf), Rodney McGruder: out (hip), Hamidou Diallo: out for season (finger).

Bucks: Grayson Allen: out (hip).