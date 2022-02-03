How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on February 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Detroit and Minnesota square off in non-conference showdown

Minnesota Timberwolves (26-25, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-38, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons host Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves in non-conference action.

The Pistons are 8-16 in home games. Detroit has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Timberwolves are 11-15 on the road. Minnesota scores 112.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is shooting 39.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Anthony Edwards averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Timberwolves, scoring 22.3 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Towns is shooting 52.5% and averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 106.6 points, 40.0 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 120.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Josh Jackson: out (spine), Jamorko Pickett: out (toe), Isaiah Livers: out (foot).

Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: out (quad), D’Angelo Russell: out (shin), Leandro Bolmaro: out (ankle).