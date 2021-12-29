How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on December 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Pistons take on the Knicks on 3-game losing streak

New York Knicks (16-18, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-27, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -6; over/under is 206.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to stop its three-game slide when the Pistons play New York.

The Pistons are 4-16 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit is 1-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knicks are 10-15 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 45.3 rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 10.0.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Knicks won 105-91 in the last matchup on Dec. 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is scoring 20.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 17.6 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Randle is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 1-9, averaging 104.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 102.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (health protocols), Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Isaiah Stewart: out (health protocols), Saben Lee: out (health protocols), Killian Hayes: out (health protocols), Isaiah Livers: out (reconditioning), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Knicks: Immanuel Quickley: out (conditioning), Jericho Sims: out (health and safety protocols), Wayne Selden Jr.: out (health protocols), Nerlens Noel: out (health and safety protocols), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).