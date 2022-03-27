 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on March 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Detroit Pistons face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Cunningham, Pistons host the Knicks

New York Knicks (32-42, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (20-54, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks visit Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in Eastern Conference action Sunday.

The Pistons are 16-30 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit allows 112.2 points and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The Knicks are 17-27 in conference matchups. New York is 13-24 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Knicks won 94-85 in the last matchup on Dec. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Randle is averaging 20.3 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Pistons: Chris Smith: out for season (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out for season (finger), Isaiah Livers: out (concussion).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (back), Nerlens Noel: out (foot), Derrick Rose: out (ankle), Cam Reddish: out for season (shoulder), Julius Randle: day to day (quad).

