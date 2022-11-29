How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Game Online on November 29, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Detroit plays New York on 3-game home skid

New York Knicks (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-17, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays New York looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Pistons are 1-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 4-13 record against teams above .500.

The Knicks are 5-5 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 45.9 rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 8.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Knicks won 121-112 in the last matchup on Nov. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Killian Hayes is averaging 7.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Randle is averaging 20.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 110.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 114.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (toe), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Cade Cunningham: out (shin), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

Knicks: None listed.