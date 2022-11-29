 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Game Online on November 29, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
MSG≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Detroit plays New York on 3-game home skid

New York Knicks (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-17, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays New York looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Pistons are 1-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit has a 4-13 record against teams above .500.

The Knicks are 5-5 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 45.9 rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 8.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Knicks won 121-112 in the last matchup on Nov. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Killian Hayes is averaging 7.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Randle is averaging 20.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 110.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 114.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (toe), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Cade Cunningham: out (shin), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

Knicks: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.