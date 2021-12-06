How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on December 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Oklahoma City takes on Detroit on 8-game skid

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-16, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-18, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City comes into the matchup with Detroit after losing eight straight games.

The Pistons are 2-8 on their home court. Detroit is 0-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Thunder are 2-9 on the road. Oklahoma City is fifth in the Western Conference with 36.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 5.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is averaging 20.1 points for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Giddey is averaging 10.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 1-9, averaging 100.4 points, 42.8 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Thunder: 1-9, averaging 96.7 points, 44.5 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (ankle), Derrick Favors: day to day (illness), Josh Giddey: day to day (illness).