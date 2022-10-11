How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preseason Game Live Online on October 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Pistons face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. For those in OKC, the game will be available for free in the Thunder App.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services