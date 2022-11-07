 Skip to Content
Best Ways to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Online on November 7, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, and Sling TV don’t carry Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only way to watch Pistons and Thunder games this season.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Bally Sports Oklahoma≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Oklahoma≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Detroit faces Oklahoma City, looks to break 3-game slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Oklahoma City as losers of three straight games.

Detroit finished 23-59 overall with a 13-28 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game last season, 45.5 in the paint, 17.0 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

Oklahoma City went 17-35 in Western Conference play and 12-29 on the road last season. The Thunder gave up 111.8 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (shoulder).

