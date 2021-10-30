How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Pistons face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Detroit Plus, and Fox Sports Detroit Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Detroit Plus, and Fox Sports Detroit Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Orlando takes on Detroit, aims to break 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

Orlando Magic (1-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (0-4, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pistons -5.5; over/under is 207

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads into the matchup with Detroit after losing three games in a row.

Detroit finished 20-52 overall and 12-30 in Eastern Conference games last season. The Pistons averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second chance points and 41.3 bench points last season.

Orlando went 21-51 overall and 13-29 in Eastern Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Magic averaged 104.0 points per game last season, 16.6 from the free throw line and 32.7 from deep.

INJURIES: Pistons: Isaiah Livers: out (right foot), Jerami Grant: day to day (right oblique).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Chuma Okeke: out (right hip), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).