How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Orlando faces Detroit on 3-game road skid

Orlando Magic (7-32, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (7-29, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando travels to Detroit looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Pistons are 5-18 against conference opponents. Detroit is 1-18 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Magic have gone 4-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 1-20 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pistons won 110-103 in the last matchup on Oct. 30. Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 22 points, and Franz Wagner led the Magic with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 21.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Terrence Ross averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. Wagner is averaging 20.8 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 103.5 points, 45.0 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 103.9 points, 41.9 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Frank Jackson: out (ankle), Cory Joseph: out (reconditioning), Isaiah Livers: out (foot), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Moritz Wagner: day to day (illness), Robin Lopez: out (health and safety protocols).