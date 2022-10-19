How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic Game Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Pistons face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV no longer carry Bally Sports RSNs, these are your only ways to watch Pistons and Magic games this season.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Pistons vs. Magic Last Game

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Pistons host the Magic for season opener

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -4; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic for the season opener.

Detroit went 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game last season, 17.2 on free throws and 33.9 from deep.

Orlando went 22-60 overall and 12-40 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Magic averaged 6.8 steals, 4.5 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Gary Harris: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (toe).