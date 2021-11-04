 Skip to Content
How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on November 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Pistons face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, Bally Sports Detroit Plus, and Fox Sports Detroit Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia+----
Bally Sports Detroit Plus≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Detroit Plus≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit Plus and Fox Sports Detroit Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: 76ers play the Pistons, seek 5th straight win

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers (6-2, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-6, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -7.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its four-game win streak alive when the 76ers take on Detroit.

Detroit finished 20-52 overall and 12-30 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Pistons averaged 106.6 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Philadelphia finished 49-23 overall and 31-11 in Eastern Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The 76ers averaged 23.7 assists per game on 41.4 made field goals last season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers defeated the Pistons 110-102 in their last meeting on Oct. 28. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 30 points, and Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 19 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Chris Smith: out (left knee).

76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Grant Riller: out (knee), Tobias Harris: out (health protocols), Danny Green: out (hamstring).

