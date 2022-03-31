How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on March 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Pistons face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Detroit Plus, and Fox Sports Detroit Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Plus (previously Fox Sports Detroit Plus), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit Plus, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia 76ers games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Pistons take on the 76ers on 3-game skid

Philadelphia 76ers (46-29, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (20-56, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to end its three-game slide when the Pistons take on Philadelphia.

The Pistons are 16-32 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit allows 112.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The 76ers are 27-18 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is fourth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 106.8 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The 76ers defeated the Pistons 109-98 in their last meeting on Nov. 4. Seth Curry led the 76ers with 23 points, and Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saddiq Bey averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Cade Cunningham is shooting 47.7% and averaging 22.6 points over the past 10 games for Detroit.

Joel Embiid is shooting 48.9% and averaging 29.9 points for the 76ers. James Harden is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 110.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 112.4 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Chris Smith: out for season (knee), Jerami Grant: out for season (calf), Hamidou Diallo: out for season (finger), Isaiah Livers: day to day (concussion).

76ers: None listed.