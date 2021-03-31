 Skip to Content
How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at Detroit Pistons on March 31st, 2021 Live Online: Bally Sports Detroit

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Pistons face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Northwest, Fox Sports Detroit, and Bally Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Detroit, this is the first game on the all-new Bally Sports Detroit (which rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit). If you want to stream the game, the only way to do it is with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Detroit – this is your only option to stream Pistons games all year long.

In Portland, the game is available on NBC Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Northwest + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Northwest + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Northwest + 31 Top Cable Channels

