How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on March 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Pistons face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit.

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit).

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Portland visits Detroit following Grant's 40-point game

Portland Trail Blazers (26-44, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (19-52, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -7; over/under is 223

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit faces the Portland Trail Blazers after Jerami Grant scored 40 points in the Detroit Pistons’ 113-109 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pistons have gone 11-23 in home games. Detroit gives up 112.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 9-26 on the road. Portland gives up 114.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.0 points per game.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Pistons 110-92 in their last matchup on Dec. 1. CJ McCollum led the Trail Blazers with 28 points, and Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Pistons. Grant is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Josh Hart is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 109.9 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 1-9, averaging 102.8 points, 40.5 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.1 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (knee), Chris Smith: out (knee), Frank Jackson: out (back), Cory Joseph: day to day (rest), Killian Hayes: day to day (head), Hamidou Diallo: out (finger), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Justise Winslow: day to day (achilles), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Eric Bledsoe: out (achilles), Anfernee Simons: out (knee), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).