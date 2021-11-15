How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on November 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Detroit faces Sacramento, looks to end home skid

By The Associated Press

Sacramento Kings (5-8, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays Sacramento looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Pistons are 1-4 on their home court. Detroit allows 107.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.7 points per game.

The Kings are 3-4 on the road. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is shooting 41.5% and averaging 18.9 points for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Buddy Hield averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox is shooting 41.8% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 100.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Kings: None listed.