 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on November 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Detroit faces Sacramento, looks to end home skid

By The Associated Press

Sacramento Kings (5-8, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays Sacramento looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Pistons are 1-4 on their home court. Detroit allows 107.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.7 points per game.

The Kings are 3-4 on the road. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is shooting 41.5% and averaging 18.9 points for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Buddy Hield averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox is shooting 41.8% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 100.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Kings: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.