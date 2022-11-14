 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors Game Online on November 14, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, November 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Bally Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Detroit≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Pistons take on the Raptors on 3-game skid

Toronto Raptors (7-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its three-game skid when the Pistons play Toronto.

The Pistons are 1-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Raptors have gone 5-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is fifth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 109.4 points while holding opponents to 47.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and six assists for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Fred VanVleet averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. OG Anunoby is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 108.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Alec Burks: day to day (conditioning), Cade Cunningham: out (shin).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (illness), Pascal Siakam: out (adductor), Khem Birch: day to day (knee), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.