How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors Game Online on November 14, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Monday, November 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Pistons take on the Raptors on 3-game skid

Toronto Raptors (7-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its three-game skid when the Pistons play Toronto.

The Pistons are 1-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Raptors have gone 5-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is fifth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 109.4 points while holding opponents to 47.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and six assists for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Fred VanVleet averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. OG Anunoby is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 108.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Alec Burks: day to day (conditioning), Cade Cunningham: out (shin).

Raptors: Fred VanVleet: day to day (illness), Pascal Siakam: out (adductor), Khem Birch: day to day (knee), Precious Achiuwa: out (ankle).