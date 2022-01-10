How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on January 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Mitchell, Utah set for matchup against Detroit

Utah Jazz (28-11, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (7-30, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell leads Utah into a matchup with Detroit. He’s 10th in the league scoring 24.8 points per game.

The Pistons have gone 5-13 at home. Detroit is 1-18 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jazz are 14-5 in road games. Utah leads the Western Conference scoring 115.8 points per game while shooting 47.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 20.4 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 15.5 points, 15.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Jazz. Mitchell is averaging 28.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 102.5 points, 45.7 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 116.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Frank Jackson: out (ankle), Isaiah Livers: out (foot), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).

Jazz: Rudy Gay: day to day (heel), Rudy Gobert: out (health protocols), Royce O’Neale: day to day (knee), Bojan Bogdanovic: day to day (finger), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (back), Elijah Hughes: out (illness), Malik Fitts: out (wrist), Joe Ingles: out (health protocols).