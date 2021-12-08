How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Pistons face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards
- When: Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST
- TV: NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM
In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.
In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.
Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels
Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Washington visits Detroit, aims to stop road losing streak
By The Associated Press
Washington Wizards (14-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (4-19, 15th in the Eastern Conference)
Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Washington will attempt to end its three-game road skid when the Wizards play Detroit.
The Pistons are 3-11 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit is second in the Eastern Conference with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Stewart averaging 2.5.
The Wizards are 9-9 against conference opponents. Washington ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 36.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 7.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is averaging 7.5 points and eight rebounds for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.
Kuzma is averaging 12.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 1-9, averaging 100.0 points, 43.3 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.
Wizards: 4-6, averaging 104.4 points, 42.9 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.
INJURIES: Pistons: Hamidou Diallo: out (face), Cory Joseph: out (knee), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).
Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Spencer Dinwiddie: day to day (rest), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).