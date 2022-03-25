How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons Game Live Online on March 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Pistons face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington+, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons Game Preview: Washington faces Detroit on 8-game road skid

Washington Wizards (30-42, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (20-53, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -2.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will attempt to break its eight-game road slide when the Wizards visit Detroit.

The Pistons are 16-29 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 10-23 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wizards are 22-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Kuzma averaging 7.4.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Wizards defeated the Pistons 116-113 in their last matchup on March 2. Kuzma led the Wizards with 21 points, and Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Pistons. Grant is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kuzma is averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 111.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 111.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Chris Smith: out for season (knee), Frank Jackson: out (back), Hamidou Diallo: out (finger), Isaiah Livers: out (concussion).

Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.: out (calf), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kyle Kuzma: out (knee).