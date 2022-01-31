How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on January 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Detroit, and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports West. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit and Los Angeles, you can stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Detroit hosts Anaheim after Larkin's 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (23-16-8, second in the Pacific) vs. Detroit Red Wings (19-20-6, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Anaheim Ducks after Dylan Larkin scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 7-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Red Wings are 13-8-3 on their home ice. Detroit averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 87 total minutes.

The Ducks are 10-9-4 on the road. Anaheim ranks 15th in the NHL with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 9, Anaheim won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkin has 41 total points for the Red Wings, 22 goals and 19 assists. Tyler Bertuzzi has six goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Troy Terry has 41 total points while scoring 25 goals and totaling 16 assists for the Ducks. Derek Grant has four goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (covid-19).

Ducks: Josh Manson: day to day (undisclosed), Nicolas Deslauriers: day to day (undisclosed).