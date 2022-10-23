How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Live Online on October 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT, the Detroit Red Wings face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks
- When: Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF)
In Detroit, Los Angeles, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.
Can you stream Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?
For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Detroit Red Wings vs. Anaheim Ducks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.
However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).
Anaheim Ducks vs. Detroit Red Wings Game Preview: Ducks take losing streak into game against the Red Wings
Anaheim Ducks (1-3-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division)
Detroit; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head into the matchup against the Detroit Red Wings as losers of four straight games.
Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home last season. The Red Wings committed 3.6 penalties per game and served 8.9 penalty minutes per game last season.
Anaheim had a 31-37-14 record overall and a 14-18-9 record on the road last season. The Ducks scored 48 power-play goals last season on 219 total chances (2.7 chances per game).
INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Seth Barton: out (undisclosed), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles).
Ducks: Sam Carrick: out (hip), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).